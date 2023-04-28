This year's voting for the Walk of Fame at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point will conclude at 11:59 p.m. Sunday.
The Johnstown Mill Rats Prospect League baseball franchise and The Tribune-Democrat sponsor the promotion in which fans nominated former standout performers at the Point throughout March for the second Walk of Fame class.
Fans then could vote for their favorite nominees throughout this month.
Votes may be cast by clicking on https://www.tribdem.com/site/walkoffame.html
Baseball fans also may vote by email at fame@millrats.com or by visiting www.millrats.com and clicking on “Walk of Fame” link to submit online.
Mail votes to:
Johnstown Mill Rats
P.O. Box 522
Johnstown, Pa. 15907.
The inaugural 2022 Walk of Fame included George Azar, Pete Duranko, Jack Ham, Frank Kush, Gene Pentz and Pete Vuckovich. All six are members of the Cambria County Sports Hall of Fame.
This year’s nominees, listed alphabetically, include Jim Abbott, Detroit Adray Appliance, AAABA Tournament; George Arcurio III, Johnstown Oldtimers/AAABA Hall of Famer; Jim Baldwin, former Point Stadium groundskeeper; Maurice Berry, AAABA Hall of Famer; Robert Willis DeBouse, former umpire/official; Carlton Haselrig, national champion wrestler and Pittsburgh Steelers lineman; Artrell Hawkins Jr., former NFL player; Tony Joseph, AAABA Hall of Famer; Brian Mangiafico, Greater Johnstown quarterback; Dee Dee Osborne, AAABA Hall of Fame manager/GM; Jeff Richardson, member of New York Jets Super Bowl III champions; Geroy Simon, CFL all-time leading receiver; Edward Stetz, Wake Forest record-setting linebacker; and Tom Walter, Wake Forest University baseball coach with over 800 career coaching wins at the NCAA Division I level.
Haselrig, Hawkins, Richardson, Simon, Stetz and Walter are all members of the Cambria County Sports Hall of Fame.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.