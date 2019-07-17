The Point Stadium Award committee announced monthly nominees honored for baseball performances in March through June at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
The monthly winners of the Point Stadium Award include:
• March – Pitt-Johnstown junior outfielder Zach Zinn, who went 4-for-5 with two home runs and four RBIs in Pitt-Johnstown’s 13-8 win over Lock Haven on March 19. A Northern York High School graduate from Dillsburg, Zinn hit a two-run homer to left field in the third and a solo homer to left-center field in the seventh.
• April – Pitt-Johnstown sophomore pitcher Braxton Roxby tossed a complete game two-hitter in a 3-2 win over Gannon University on April 18. A Windber High School graduate, Roxby struck out nine batters and walked one.
• May – Bishop McCort junior infielder Cam Bunn went 3-for-3 with three runs scored and four stolen bases in a 12-2 win over United on May 1.
• June – Martella’s Pharmacy first-year standout Adam Cecere hit two home runs in a win over Ophthalmic Associates on June 17. The second homer tied the game in the bottom of the seventh. Cecere went 4-for-5 with a walk, two runs and three RBIs. He had four extra-base hits, including a double and a triple.
The Point Stadium Play of the Month nominees are:
• March – Pitt-Johnstown slugger Scott Thompson smacked a 420-foot solo home run over the screen in left field in the bottom of the fifth inning against rival Indiana (Pa.) on March 29. Thompson’s blast put Pitt-Johnstown up by a run and the Mountain Cats won 4-3.
• April – Bishop McCort Catholic junior infielder Nick McGowan hit a two-run triple to put the Crushers ahead 3-2 over Portage in the bottom of the sixth inning in the Gene Schultz Memorial Tournament. Bishop McCort retired Portage in the seventh and won 3-2.
• May – Greater Johnstown High School senior outfielder-pitcher Jairee Johnson hit a three-run double on a 3-1 count in the bottom of the sixth inning with his team trailing Central Cambria 8-7.
Johnson’s two-out hit into center field led the Trojans to a 10-8 comeback victory.
• June – Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors’ Corey Fogle hit a three-run homer over the screen in the top of the ninth inning to lead his team to a 5-2 extra-inning victory over Smith Transport on June 26. Fogle provided Paul Carpenter an opportunity to extend the game in the bottom of the seventh. He entered in relief after Smith Transport tied the game 2-all in the bottom of the seventh. Bases were loaded with one out. Fogle struck out the next two batters, who were the No. 3 and No. 4 hitters in the order. He pitched the final 22/3 scoreless innings for the win.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.