A trio of Martella’s Pharmacy players joined high school football standouts from Bishop McCort Catholic, Cambria Heights and Richland as Point Stadium Award nominees for the months of July through September.
The Point Stadium Award nominees include:
July –Martella’s Pharmacy pitcher Joel Colledge
The left-hander tossed a two-hit, complete-game shutout in a 5-0 victory over Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors in the decisive fifth game of the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League championship series.
Colledge struck out six and walked four while throwing 117 pitches. He only allowed a single in the first inning and a single in the second during the July 30 game.
August (baseball) –Martella’s Pharmacy pitcher Jake Ansell
The righty had six strong innings in a 5-2 win over Philadelphia that put the Johnstown franchise back into the championship game of the 75th annual AAABA Tournament.
Undefeated Philadelphia had scored a combined 53 runs in four previous games. Ansell struck out six and walked two.
August (football) –Richland quarterback/linebacker Kellan Stahl
The sophomore had a major impact in the Rams’ 28-14 victory over Bishop McCort Catholic on Aug. 23.
Stahl completed 14 of 20 passes for 150 yards and one touchdown. He rushed for two touchdowns. His interception and 24-yard return to the Crimson Crushers’ 14-yard line set up Stahl’s own 1-yard TD run.
September – Cambria Heights fullback/middle linebacker/punter Tyler Trybus
The Highlanders senior carried 35 times for 177 yards and touchdown runs of 3 and 2 yards in a 37-15 win over Bishop McCort Catholic on Sept. 13.
Trybus had four tackles and was involved in a sack on defense. He punted once for 43 yards and pinned the Crushers inside their own 20-yard line.
The Point Stadium Play of the Month nominees are:
July – Martella’s Ansell had a huge at-bat in the bottom of the 10th inning with his team facing elimination against regular-season champion Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors in Game 4 of the JCBL title series.
Ansell battled back from an 0-2 count to drop a single down the right-field line and plate George Coyle with the walk-off winning run as Martella’s won 7-6 and forced a decisive fifth game. Ansell’s relief work on the mound had put Martella’s in position to win.
August (baseball) –Omar Ward, Martella’s Pharmacy slugger
After an MVP season capped by a AAABA Tournament championship in 2018, Ward was injured early in 2019 and hadn’t played since the 12th game of the regular season.
Ward entered as a pinch hitter in the bottom of the eighth inning against the Zanesville Junior Pioneers and ripped a dramatic two-run single to center field on a 1-2 count. Martella’s eventually won 5-4 in the AAABA Tournament contest on Aug. 8.
August (football) – Richland senior Trevor Tustin
The Rams veteran returned a kickoff 77 yards for a touchdown in a 28-14 win over Bishop McCort Catholic in the season opener.
The Crimson Crushers had just pulled within 21-14 when Tustin broke his long run on Aug. 23.
September – Bishop McCort Catholic tight end/middle linebacker Jake Ardary
The senior caught a pass and broke multiple tackles on the way to a 36-yard touchdown in a 42-3 victory over Greater Johnstown on Sept. 27.
Previous Point Stadium Award monthly nominees are: Pitt-Johnstown’s Zach Zinn (March); Pitt-Johnstown’s Braxton Roxby (April); Bishop McCort Catholic’s Cam Bunn (May); and Martella’s Pharmacy’s Adam Cecere (June).
Previous Point Stadium Play of the Month nominees are: Pitt-Johnstown’s Scott Thompson (March); Bishop McCort Catholic’s Nick McGowan (April); Greater Johnstown’s Jairee Johnson (May); and Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors Corey Fogle (June).
