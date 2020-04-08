PITTSBURGH – University of Pittsburgh coach Keith Gavin announced the addition of two-time All-American Luke Pletcher to the staff as the volunteer assistant coach.
“We couldn’t be more excited about Luke joining our staff,” Gavin said. “He is obviously a very skilled and accomplished wrestler, but on top of that, I have always respected him for his approach to the sport, the way he competes and his character. Luke is from western Pennsylvania and is a great overall fit for us. He will have an immediate impact here.”
Pletcher will join the staff following his graduation from Ohio State this spring.
“I’m really excited to join the team and start working with the guys,” Pletcher said. “Getting a chance to come back home to chase my Olympic dreams and help the guys on the team attain their goals was something that I couldn’t pass up.”
A native of Latrobe, Pletcher spent four seasons as a Buckeye, reaching All-American status in 2018 and 2019 and was a four-time NCAA qualifier. The 141-pounder earned his first Big Ten title this season after reaching the finals as a sophomore and junior.
Pletcher was hoping to earn All-America status one last time this season, as he would’ve been the No. 1 seed at 141 pounds at the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships. He finished his senior campaign with a 26-1 record and leaves Ohio State with a 108-21 career record.
During his time at Greater Latrobe, Pletcher was a three-time PIAA champion, consensus top-10 ranked recruit and two-time Super 32 champion.
