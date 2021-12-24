Throughout the past four football seasons, Richland High School coach Brandon Bailey watched Kellan Stahl produce highlight-video plays and eye-popping statistics.
Of even greater significance, the four-year starter displayed toughness, leadership and a winning mentality that spread throughout the Rams’ locker room.
Stahl has been a focal point of a Richland squad that has won 45 games and four District 6 Class 2A championships in as many seasons.
The 2021 Tribune-Democrat All-Area Team Player of the Year, Stahl completed 165 of 282 passes for an area-best 2,777 passing yards with 35 touchdowns and only five interceptions on an 11-3 team that completed an impressive four-peat.
“No. 1, his goal is to be a winner and be a part of a winning team and make the guys who are around him better,” said Bailey, who shared Coach of the Year honors with Windber’s Matt Grohal this season. “For four years, he’s been a leader in our program and helped take the program to new heights, winning four straight district titles.
“His intensity and leadership as a football player was really contagious on our team. It’s created other guys on our team who are leaders and who hopefully will carry on the torch in the future.”
Stahl started on defense as a freshman and was pressed into a relief role at quarterback during a late-season game on a muddy field at Chestnut Ridge with the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference title at stake.
Stahl rallied the Rams to victory. He also had some quarterback action throughout a postseason run on a 13-1 team.
As the starter during his sophomore season, Stahl quarterbacked Richland to another 13-1 season in 2019. During the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season, the Rams went 8-2 and claimed their third straight district crown.
This year, Stahl passed for 240 or more yards in five games, including an incredible 23 of 27 effort for 471 yards and five touchdown passes in a 54-14 victory at Bellwood-Antis in the District 6 Class 2A semifinals.
“Each year, we came in and had a different group of athletes and seniors,” Stahl said. “The whole way down to the freshmen and the coaching, we had to take a different perspective.
“Being district champions was the goal. After that, we wanted to take the next step.
“We were looking forward to taking the next step and building a dynasty in the Richland community.”
A two-time all-state selection heading into this season, Stahl completed 58.5% of his passes as a senior. He rushed for 408 yards and 12 touchdowns on 89 carries.
On defense, Stahl made 38 tackles with two interceptions and a fumble recovery. He averaged 39.6 yards a punt.
Stahl finished with a Richland- and Cambria County- record 7,278 career passing yards (439 of 764), with 96 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. He had 1,902 career rushing yards and 36 rushing TDs.
“I’ve always taken what I could to get better each season,” Stahl said. “It’s a team game.
“It’s not one-on-one. I needed 10 guys with the same buy-in as me. I talked to my coaches to see what I needed to do to get better.”
Bailey said Stahl accomplished that goal while also building on a tradition of excellent quarterbacks at Richland.
“His physical toughness made him a great defensive football player and great offensive football player,” Bailey said.
“The last three years with him at quarterback, we knew if we needed a yard, we could count on Kellan Stahl to figure out a way to pick up that yard.”
The story was similar throughout the past four seasons.
“There were so many special moments for the kid in his high school career,” Bailey said. “As a freshman, we called on him to come in and play quarterback for us at Chestnut Ridge in the mud with the Laurel Highlands championship on the line.
“Sophomore year, he was lights-out against Bishop McDevitt to put us in the final four. This season, from a pure quarterback position, I don’t think I’ve seen a quarterback as on as Kellan was against Bellwood-Antis. He threw for 471 yards. It’s likely going to be a record for a while at our school.”
Stahl earned Player of the Year honors from among a group of contenders that included last year’s honoree, Mercury Swaim, of Bedford, and Damon Crawley, of Forest Hills.
Swaim took Defensive Player of the Year, and Crawley earned Offensive Player of the Year honors this season.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat.
He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
