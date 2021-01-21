FAIRFIELD, Conn. – A 19-0 second-half run allowed the St. Francis men’s basketball team to pull away after a back-and-forth first half, as the Red Flash opened a two-game series at Sacred Heart with a 76-58 victory Thursday night.
Freshman Maxwell Land (6-for-10 from the floor) led the Red Flash with 14 points, senior Ramiir Dixon-Conover (five assists) added 12 and redshirt sophomore Bryce Laskey chipped in 11. Redshirt freshman Josh Cohen contributed his first career double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
St. Francis moved to 3-7 overall and 2-4 in the Northeast Conference. Sacred Heart fell to 4-5, 4-4.
Tyler Thomas compiled 28 points to lead Sacred Heart. Bryce Johnson added seven points and nine rebounds.
The teams were tied at 48 before St. Francis rattled off the next 19 points over a stretch of 7:02. The second-half run followed a first half in which the Red Flash and Pioneers exchanged the lead 13 times.
“I thought it was a great team win,” St. Francis coach Rob Krimmel said. “We got contributions from a lot of guys. In the second half, I called a timeout, because we had just given up a four-point play and I was a little concerned with our guys’ body language … I wanted to make sure our guys understood there was a lot of basketball left.
“I thought we really took a step tonight as a team.”
A 3-pointer from redshirt freshman Luke Ruggery beat the halftime buzzer and gave the Red Flash a 38-32 advantage at the break.
St. Francis led 72-50 with 3:18 left in the second half. SFU shot a season-best 50.9% from the field.
