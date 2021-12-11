PITTSBURGH – For the first time in program history, No. 3 seed Pittsburgh advanced to the national semifinals of the NCAA Division I Women's Volleyball Championship following a 3-1 (25-20, 28-30, 25-20, 25-15) win over No. 6 seed Purdue (26-7) Saturday night in the regional final at Fitzgerald Field House.
The volleyball team is the third program in Pitt athletics history to advance to an NCAA national semifinal, following men's basketball in 1941 and men's soccer in 2020, making it the first women's team in department history to reach the milestone.
The Panthers (30-3) are one of two teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) that advanced to the national semifinals in Columbus, Ohio. The No. 1 seed Louisville Cardinals (32-0, 18-0 ACC) knocked out No. 8 seed Georgia Tech (26-6, 14-4 ACC), 3-1, in a regional final on Saturday evening to advance.
Pitt will face the winner between No. 2 seed Texas (27-1, 15-1 Big 12) and No. 10 seed Nebraska (24-7, 15-4 Big Ten) Thursday, Dec. 16, in the national semifinals at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, with a time to be determined.
Outside hitter Leketor Member-Meneh powered the Pitt offense with 21 kills on .383 hitting, tying the Pitt record for kills by a Panther in a single NCAA Tournament match during the 25-point rally scoring era (2008-present). She picked up nine digs for Pitt.
Middle blocker Serena Gray had 14 kills and zero errors on 24 swings for a hitting percentage of .583. It is third-best hitting clip (with a minimum of 12 kills) by a Panther in an NCAA Tournament match during the 25-point rally scoring era (2008-present). She had six blocks, including three solos.
Freshman setter Rachel Fairbanks was two digs away from a triple-double, providing a spark with career highs of 10 kills and 28 assists to go along with eight digs.
Libero Ashley Browske picked up a team-best 19 digs, followed by Kayla Lund with 11. Setter Lexis Akeo was two digs away from a double-double, with 23 assists and eight digs.
Pitt earned its first win against Purdue in program history. The Panthers entered Saturday's match at 0-11 all-time against the Boilermakers.
The Panthers moved to the 30-win mark for the third time in four seasons, improving to 30-3 overall. Pitt went 30-2 in both 2018 and 2019. The Panthers went 19-5 in 2020 during a shortened regular season due to COVID-19.
Caitlyn Newton led Purdue with 16 kills and four aces. Raven Colvin added 10 kills. Hayley Bush dished out 39 assists and scooped up 14 digs, and Jena Otec provided 25 digs.
In the first set, Member-Meneh led the Panthers with six kills as Pitt hit .571 as a team. An 8-2 run swung the momentum in the Panthers' direction, taking a 20-16 lead. They did not surrender the lead for the remainder of the set and took a 1-0 lead over the Boilermakers.
It took five set points for Purdue to tie up the match at 1-all. Pitt had two chances at match point, but was unable to finish the frame. There were 18 ties and nine lead changes in the set.
A hot start for Pitt gave the Panthers a wire-to-wire victory in the third set. A 6-0 run gave Pitt a 22-15 advantage and it kept the pressure on Purdue with its offensive options to take a 2-1 lead in the match. The Panthers hit .310 for the frame.
Pitt put the exclamation point on the match thanks to a couple long runs that propelled the Panthers to a double-figure victory. Pitt used a 9-1 run to reach a 19-11 lead and finished the match outscoring the Boilermakers 6-1 to claim its spot in the national semifinals. Member-Meneh had five kills on .455 hitting in the final frame.
NCAA All-Regional Team – Pittsburgh
Most Valuable Player: Leketor Member-Meneh, Pitt
Serena Gray, Pitt
Rachel Fairbanks, Pitt
Caitlyn Newton, Purdue
Hayley Bush, Purdue
Kenzie Koerber, Brigham Young
Caroline Bien, Kansas
Chinaza Ndee, Pitt
