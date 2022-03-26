HAMTRAMCK, Mich. – Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC dropped points for the first time this season, but remained unbeaten after coming away with a 1-1 draw against USL Championship newcomers Detroit City FC on Saturday afternoon at Keyworth Stadium.
Albert Dikwa gave the Hounds (2-0-1) an early lead by finishing on the team’s first corner kick of the game, but a second-half penalty kick scored by Maxi Rodriguez allowed Detroit (1-1-1) to claim a point at home.
The 2-0-1 start by the Riverhounds is still the best in five seasons under coach Bob Lilley, and the team got the result with regular starters Alex Dixon and Dane Kelly out of the lineup and captain Kenardo Forbes being used off the bench.
The Riverhounds got the breakthrough in the 18th minute, just after 18-year-old Wyatt Borso – making his second career start on a USL Academy contract – was denied on a header by a diving save from Detroit goalkeeper Nate Steinwascher. Danny Griffin served in the team’s first corner kick, which Detroit’s defense was unable to clear, and Dikwa pounced for his second goal of the season in his first start of the year.
Griffin had the Riverhounds’ next best chance in the game, winning a free kick just under 30 yards from goal. He took the kick himself, and his shot had the bottom left corner of the net picked out if not for another good save by Steinwascher.
Detroit began to create more chances in the second half, and they finished the game outshooting the Riverhounds, 9-8, and having a 57/43 edge in possession.
The only one of those shots on goal, however, was Rodriguez’s penalty kick in the 73rd minute. Having already had their claims for a penalty for handling waved away earlier in the half, the hosts got their spot-kick chance after a collision between Griffin and Detroit’s Rhys Williams near the top of the box.
The Hounds continued to press for a winning goal and went to their bench for fresh legs. Luis Argudo, the newest attacking option signed by the club, made his team debut off the bench just after the Detroit goal, and it was nearly a perfect introduction. With two minutes remaining, Argudo found space near the top of the box and was able to fire a curling shot that went just wide of the top right corner. The Riverhounds also had a free kick and a corner kick in stoppage time, but Detroit cleared both to safety.
