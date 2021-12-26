Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi announced on Sunday that tight ends coach Tim Salem will serve as the Panthers’ interim offensive coordinator for Thursday’s Peach Bowl against Michigan State.
Mark Whipple left for Nebraska to become its offensive coordinator earlier this month, leaving a vacancy at play-caller.
“Tim Salem is going to run our offense,” Narduzzi said. “Anybody on our offense could do it. It’s been as smooth a transition as you can imagine. We’ve got a bunch of coordinators on our staff, so I trust everybody. Tim Salem’s been with me for seven years.
“Our players have a lot of trust in him, it left right where it took off. We’re going to do what we do offensively, and guys have a lot of faith.”
Pitt’s tight ends coach since Narduzzi took over in 2015, Salem served as the offensive coordinator at Central Florida from 2004-08, the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Eastern Michigan in 2003, the offensive coordinator at Purdue from 1993-96 and the offensive coordinator at Phoenix College in 1987-88.
Quarterback Nick Patti will make his second college start for No. 13 Pitt (11-2) against No. 11 Michigan State (10-2) at 7 p.m. Thursday. Kenny Pickett opted out of the bowl game to prepare for the 2022 NFL Draft.
