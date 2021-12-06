PITTSBURGH – Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett is a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, which is awarded annually to the nation’s most outstanding player in college football, it was announced Monday evening.
Pickett became the first Pitt player to be named a Heisman finalist since wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald in 2003, who was the runner-up that year. The only Pitt player to win a Heisman Trophy is running back Tony Dorsett, who won the award in 1976 en route to a national championship.
In a statement released by the school, Pickett said, “It is an incredible honor to be named a Heisman Trophy finalist. I’m so proud to represent our university this weekend in New York City. This honor is about our entire program and all of my teammates and coaches. Just like our ACC Championship, we did this together.”
The announcement of Pickett as a finalist for college football’s most coveted individual award caps off a special season for the fifth-year senior. Pickett completed 67% of his passes while throwing for 4,319 yards and 42 touchdowns to only seven interceptions. Pickett also added five rushing touchdowns, including his 58-yard score following a fake slide in this past Saturday’s ACC Championship Game against Wake Forest. Pickett’s dash to the end zone gave the Panthers a 7-0 lead just over a minute into the game, which Pitt won 45-21.
Pickett set several Pitt records this season, including passing yards (12,303), pass completions (1,045), total offense (13,112), touchdown responsibility (102), passing touchdowns (81), and rushing touchdowns by a quarterback (20).
Pickett also set an ACC record for most touchdown passes in a season with 42, surpassing Clemson’s DeShaun Watson, who threw 41 touchdowns in 2016.
The honor is the latest for Pickett, who was named ACC Player of the Year and ACC Offensive Player of the Year this past week. Pickett is also a finalist for the Maxwell Award and the Walter Camp Award, both which are awarded to the nation’s most outstanding player. He’s also a finalist for three awards which honor college quarterbacks – the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award and the Manning Award, both of which honor the nation’s best quarterback, as well as the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, which is given to the nation’s top senior/fourth-year junior quarterback.
Pickett is also a Senior CLASS Award finalist, which honors NCAA seniors in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition.
Pickett joins Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and Alabama quarterback Bryce Young as finalists for the Heisman.
The Heisman Trophy winner will be announced during a live ceremony on ESPN at 8 p.m. Saturday.
