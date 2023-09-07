PITTSBURGH – Pitt freshman forward Papa Amadou Kante is expected to miss the 2023-24 season after suffering a non-contact knee injury during a workout Wednesday evening.
“Papa is a terrific person with great spirit and a relentless work ethic,” Pitt men's basketball coach Jeff Capel said. “We feel for him to have this happen so early in his collegiate career. We have an outstanding medical and athletic training staff, and we know that Papa will attack the rehab and recovery process. This will be a minor setback for a young man with a great future in our program.”
Amadou Kante is a high-motor forward with strong rebounding and defensive instincts as well as shooting range out to the 3-point line. A four-star prospect and top 100 recruit, Amadou Kante led South Kent to a 29-7 record, the NEPSAC Class 3A regular-season title (15-1), and Class 3A championship as a senior. He was named to the NEPSAC Class 3A first team in 2022-23 after earning honorable mention honors in 2021-22.
His recruitment exploded in the summer of 2022 after he posted a strong showing on the Nike EYBL Circuit with N.Y. Rens. Amadou Kante was named to the Nike EYBL Louisville second team after averaging 12.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.0 block per game at the session.
Pitt returns a strong core of frontcourt players led by 2022-23 ACC second-team selection Blake Hinson (15.3 points, 6.0 rebounds per game) and starting center Federiko Federiko (6.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.7 blocks per game). The Panthers also welcome back two-year starter William Jeffress who missed the 2022-23 campaign with a foot injury, and the twin tandem of Guillermo Diaz Graham (3.5 points, 3.2 boards) and Jorge Diaz Graham (2.9 points, 2.2 rebounds).
High Point transfer Zack Austin is also an inside-outside threat from the forward position. The Winston-Salem, North Carolina, native has totaled 897 points, 424 rebounds, 135 blocked shots and 129 3-point field goals in two seasons of collegiate action.
