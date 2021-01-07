Pitt senior defensive ends Patrick Jones II and Rashad Weaver have been named first-team selections on the 2020 Walter Camp Football Foundation All-America Team unveiled Thursday evening during the College Football Awards.
The Walter Camp All-America Team is selected by the nation’s 130 Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) head coaches and sports information directors. It is college football’s oldest All-America squad, dating back to 1889.
In Jones and Weaver, Pitt accounted for exactly half of the first-team defensive line.
Eighteen different schools were represented on the 25-player Walter Camp first team. Of those schools, the Panthers boast the most storied tradition of Walter Camp All-Americans with 39 all-time honorees. Center Bob Peck was Pitt’s initial Walter Camp All-American in 1915 and was followed by such legendary performers as tackle Jimbo Covert, tailback Tony Dorsett, defensive end Hugh Green and wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald.
The last time Pitt had two first-team Walter Camp All-Americans on defense in the same season was 1977, when tackle Randy Holloway and safety Bob Jury were honored.
The Walter Camp All-America squad is among the five used in the NCAA’s selection of an annual college football consensus All-America team. The other selectors are Associated Press, American Football Coaches Association (AFCA), Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and Sporting News.
In addition to Walter Camp, Jones also garnered first-team All-America honors from Sporting News.
Weaver was selected to the first team by four of the selectors (AP, AFCA, FWAA and Walter Camp), making him a consensus All-American. He is the 52nd Pitt player to earn consensus All-America status. The Panthers rank ninth among all schools in total consensus All-Americans.
Weaver totaled 35 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery this season. He led the Atlantic Coast Conference in sacks per game (0.83 avg.) and tackles for loss per game (1.61 avg.).
Jones compiled 44 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, nine sacks and a fumble recovery. He led the ACC and ranked fifth in the nation in total sacks.
Weaver and Jones were great as individuals. They were even better playing in tandem.
The pair combined for 16.5 sacks in 2020, the highest total by a pair of teammates in the ACC and tied for first nationally at the conclusion of the regular season.
Weaver and Jones have accepted invitations to play in the prestigious Reese’s Senior Bowl, which annually showcases the country’s elite pro prospects. The game, nationally televised by NFL Network, will be held on Jan. 30 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Ala.
