PITTSBURGH – Pitt sophomore Abdoul Karim Coulibaly entered the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday.
Coulibaly averaged 5.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.9 blocks per game while starting 20 of 22 contests last season for the Panthers.
He shot 51.1% (46-of-90) from the field and 69% (20-of-29) from the foul line on the year. The Bamako, Mali, native scored a career-high 15 points at Wake Forest and grabbed five or more rebounds in a game eight times.
He concludes his career at Pitt with 184 points, 130 rebounds and 23 blocked shots in 48 games (20 starts).
