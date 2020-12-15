PITTSBURGH – Pitt sophomore forward Justin Champagnie was named ACC Player of the Week after delivering one of the most impressive two-game stretches in recent ACC history, averaging 22 points, 20.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game in wins at Northwestern and against Gardner-Webb. He becomes the first Pitt player to claim conference player of the week recognition since Michael Young (Nov. 21, 2016).
Champagnie posted 20 points and 20 rebounds in a come-from-behind win at Northwestern Wednesday in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge, recording the first 20/20 game by a Pitt player since DeJuan Blair (2008-09).
Champagnie topped that performance with 24 points and 21 rebounds in a win over Gardner-Webb to become the first NCAA Division I player since Purdue’s Caleb Swanigan (2016-17) to post consecutive 20/20 games. He added a career-high five assists, two blocks and a steal.
