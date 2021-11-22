PITTSBURGH – Pitt’s Jordan Addison and Israel Abanikanda were honored by the Atlantic Coast Conference for their performances in the Panthers’ Coastal Division-clinching 48-38 victory over Virginia on Saturday.
Addison was named the ACC’s Receiver of the Week, while Abanikanda was selected as the Specialist of the Week.
Addison achieved one of the greatest individual receiving performances in Pitt history, compiling 14 receptions for 202 yards and four touchdowns. His biggest reception was his last: a 62-yard catch-and-run touchdown with 2:10 left that sealed the win and division crown for Pitt.
Addison became the first Pitt player to reach 200 receiving yards since Larry Fitzgerald in 2003.
His four TD catches tied the Pitt single-game record set by Julius Dawkins in 1981 (and tied by Billy Davis in 1994).
A semifinalist for the prestigious Biletnikoff Award, Addison leads the nation with 15 touchdown receptions. He is fourth nationally with an ACC-high 1,272 receiving yards.
Per Pro Football Focus, Addison leads the country with 18 catches of 20-plus yards. He has 74 total receptions this season.
Abanikanda, a running back by trade, has emerged as a dangerous return specialist. He returned a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter, breaking a 14-all tie. Pitt never trailed the Cavaliers again.
It was Pitt’s first kickoff return for a score since Maurice Ffrench had a 99-yarder at Notre Dame in 2018.
Abanikanda leads Pitt in rushing with 580 yards and five touchdowns on 109 carries. He also has 23 receptions for 200 yards and a score. Abanikanda is averaging 36.4 yards on five kick returns this season.
