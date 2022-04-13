PITTSBURGH – Pitt and West Virginia have added four additional contests in the storied series of the Backyard Brawl beginning in 2029.
The current home-and-home agreement spans the 2022-25 seasons with Pitt hosting in 2022 and 2024.
Following a three-year break, the Panthers and Mountaineers will meet each season from 2029-32. Pitt will host in 2029 and 2031.
“Passionate rivalry games like the Backyard Brawl make college football special,” Pitt Athletic Director Heather Lyke said. “The extension of this series is exciting to announce given our programs’ shared history and geography. It’s a rivalry that resonates throughout the region and across the country. That will certainly be on display when we renew ties this September at Heinz Field in front of a national television audience.”
The Backyard Brawl is not only one of college football’s oldest rivalries. The inaugural game was played in 1895. The 104 all-time meetings are the most for either school against an opponent.
Pitt leads the series 61-40-3. The previous meeting occurred in 2011.
