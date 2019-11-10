PITTSBURGH – No. 2 Pitt (25-1, 14-0) clinched at least a share of the ACC championship for the third consecutive season Sunday afternoon at Fitzgerald Field House.
The Panthers topped Clemson in four sets (19-25, 25-16, 25-19, 25-22), and with Miami’s five-set win over second-place Notre Dame, Pitt secured at least a share of the 2019 title.
Junior outside hitter Kayla Lund led the Panthers with a match-high 15 kills against Clemson, rounding out her team-best sixth double-double with 15 digs. Classmate Chinaza Ndee produced 13 kills on the right side, and Stephanie Williams had eight kills to go along with 10 digs.
Layne Van Buskirk led the blocking effort with a season-best nine.
Freshman setter Lexis Akeo had a match-high 32 assists.
