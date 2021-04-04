Pitt men's basketball transfers Abdoul Karim Coulibaly and Au’Diese Toney have announced their plans to play at St. Bonaventure and Arkansas, respectively.
Five players, also including starting point guard Xavier Johnson, Terrell Brown and Gerald Drumgoole Jr., entered the transfer portal.
After appearing in 79 games and starting 69 for Pitt, Toney decided to leave the team Feb. 25 under mutual agreement with coach Jeff Capel. He announced his intentions to transfer one day after Johnson.
Toney was Pitt’s second leading scorer (14.4 points per game) and rebounder (5.9) in 2020-21. He played in and started 16 games in the 2020-21 season for the Panthers. He was averaging a career-best 14.4 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. Toney scored 15 or more points in nine games, including three 20-plus point efforts, and was considered one of the top wing defenders in the conference.
Toney, a 6-foot-6, 210-pound wing, will join Arkansas after the Razorbacks (25-7, 13-4 Southeastern Conference) reached the NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight where they lost to national finalist Baylor.
The Huntsville, Alabama, native totaled 763 points and 423 rebounds at Pitt. He added 88 assists and 80 steals with three career double-doubles. He also led the team in rebounding (5.6) in 2018-19 and was second in 2019-20 (4.8).
Two of Toney's cousins have played Division I basketball in Trevor Lacy (Alabama and North Carolina State) and John Petty (Alabama).
Coulibaly, a 6-foot-8, 215-pound forward, started 20 of 22 games this past season for the Panthers, averaging 5.2 points and 3.9 rebounds as a sophomore. The Mali native blocked 19 blocks.
Coulibaly played an average of 9.2 minutes as a freshman, averaging 2.7 points and 1.7 rebounds. After completing his sophomore season at Pitt, he will have three years of collegiate eligibility remaining. The NCAA ruled that the 2020-21 season doesn’t count against eligibility years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
St. Bonaventure (16-5, 11-4) finished first in the Atlantic 10 this season and won the conference tournament to earn a berth in the NCAA Tournament. As a No. 9 seed, St. Bonaventure lost its first-round game to Louisiana State.
