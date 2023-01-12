PITTSBURGH – For the second consecutive year, an outstanding fall season for Pitt athletics resulted in a top 10 ranking in the LEARFIELD Directors' Cup fall standings with the Panthers tied for sixth overall.
Pitt secured 309 Directors' Cup points in the fall with volleyball (83), men's soccer (73), women’s soccer (64), football (52) and men's cross country (27) leading the way.
The Panthers were just 21 points from the No. 2 spot in the rankings. North Carolina holds the top spot with 382.5 points following a national championship in field hockey and an NCAA runner-up showing in women’s soccer. Rounding out the top five is Stanford (330), Brigham Young (314.5), Ohio State (313) and Syracuse (310:50). Pitt and Penn State are tied for sixth with Texas (298), Virginia (297) and Alabama (272) completing the top 10 in the standings.
Pitt’s 309 points earned in the Directors’ Cup is the most in department history, surpassing 2021’s mark of 298 points. The Panthers have finished 73rd in the final LEARFIELD Directors’ Cup standings in each of the past two seasons.
At the conference level, the ACC leads all Division I conferences with 10 institutions in the top 25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.