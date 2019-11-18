PITTSBURGH – Pitt junior quarterback Kenny Pickett and sophomore defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman were named ACC Quarterback and Defensive Lineman of the Week, respectively, after the Panthers' 34-27 victory over North Carolina in overtime.
Pickett completed 25 of 41 passes for 359 yards and accounted for three touchdowns (one passing and two rushing). Pickett also rushed for 53 yards on 12 carries, including the game-winning touchdown in OT.
Twyman totaled 2.5 sacks for losses totaling 15 yards. Twyman leads defensive tackles in the country with 9.5 sacks.
