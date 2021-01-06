SPRINGDALE, Ark. – Pittsburgh’s Jimmy Morrissey was named as the 11th winner of the Burlsworth Trophy at an online ceremony on Monday.
The award is given to the nation’s most outstanding player who began his career as a walk-on. On hand to make the announcement was Marty Burlsworth, Chairman and CEO of the Burlsworth Trophy.
After redshirting his freshman year in 2016, the following year Morrissey won a hotly contested battle with several scholarship players and began an incredible career where he was the Panthers’ starting center for four consecutive seasons.
An all-ACC selection in only his second year, Morrissey was the first center in Pitt’s history to earn that distinction. Before the 2020 season, he was selected team captain for the second consecutive year.
He was also a semifinalist for the National Football Foundation William V. Campbell Trophy, given to the nation’s top football scholar-athlete. Memphis quarterback Brady White was presented the Campbell Trophy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.