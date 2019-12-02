GREENSBORO, N.C. – Pittsburgh junior outside hitter Kayla Lund has become the first Panther to be named Player of the Year in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Lund leads the team with 366 kills, and is second with 444 digs and 32 aces this season. She has posted eight double-doubles. The California native is one of six Panthers to earn all-ACC honors, the most in a single season since Pitt joined the league in 2013.
Three from Pitt landed on the all-ACC first team, including Lund, junior right side hitter Chinaza Ndee and senior middle blocker Layne Van Buskirk. The first-team honors are the second for Lund, first for Ndee and second for Van Buskirk. For the second consecutive season, Van Buskirk was a unanimous first-team selection.
Three earned all-ACC second-team honors, including freshman setter Lexis Akeo, redshirt senior libero Hali Hillegas and redshirt senior outside hitter Stephanie Williams. Williams becomes the first Pitt volleyball student-athlete to earn all-ACC honors in each of her four seasons.
