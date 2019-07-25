PITTSBURGH – A pair of senior wide receivers on the Pitt football team garnered preseason recognition Thursday afternoon as Maurice Ffrench and Tre Tipton were named to the watch lists for the Paul Hornung Award for versatility and the Wuerffel Trophy for community service, respectively.
Ffrench enters the 2019 campaign as one of college football’s most explosive and versatile threats, having tallied a total of 10 touchdowns last season by scoring three different ways (reception, rush and kickoff return).
The Wuerffel Trophy is given to college football's community service individual champion.
Tipton ranks among the team’s most active student-athletes in the community. The local product from Apollo has participated in numerous outreach events while also developing an on-campus program called L.O.V.E. (Living Out Victoriously Everyday) to give student-athletes a forum to deal with anxiety, depression and injury concerns through communication with each other.
