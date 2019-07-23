PITTSBURGH – Pitt senior Maurice Ffrench was selected to the 2019 Preseason All-ACC Football Team as a specialist via voting from 173 league media members credentialed at last week’s ACC Kickoff in Charlotte, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tuesday.
Pitt junior center Jimmy Morrissey received more preseason recognition on Tuesday when he was named to the 2019 watch list for the prestigious Outland Trophy annually presented to the best interior lineman in college football.
In his first season as Pitt’s primary kickoff returner in 2018, Ffrench led the ACC in both kickoff return touchdowns (2) and kickoff return average (27.4), garnering third team All-America honors from Phil Steele. Ffrench scored 10 total touchdowns in 2018 with multiple scores via reception (6), rush (2) and kick return (2).
After earning third-team All-ACC honors at center last season, Morrissey has now been named to the watch lists for the Outland and Rimington Trophy ahead of the 2019 campaign.
Morrissey started 23 consecutive games at center for the Panthers over the last two years before suffering a season-ending injury in Pitt's win at Wake Forest (Nov. 17) as the Panthers clinched the ACC Coastal Division title.
Morrissey was pivotal in Pitt's run to the ACC championship game in 2018, paving the way as the Panthers won four consecutive league games to secure the Coastal crown for the first time in program history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.