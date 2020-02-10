Champagnie pops for 30, Pitt slips by Georgia Tech 73-64

Pittsburgh's Justin Champagnie (11) and Georgia Tech's Moses Wright (5) chase after a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Pittsburgh.

 Keith Srakocic

PITTSBURGH – Justin Champagnie was named ACC Freshman of the Week for the second time this season after averaging 25 points, 10 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game as Pitt split a pair of games at Notre Dame and against Georgia Tech.

He shot 54.1% (20 of 37) from the field, including 55.6% (5 of 9) from three-point range, and made all five free-throw attempts.

Champagnie recorded 20 points and 11 rebounds in a narrow loss at Notre Dame. The Brooklyn native capped the week off with a season-high 30 points to go along with nine rebounds and two steals. He went 12 of 17 from the field. 

