PITTSBURGH – Pitt’s 12-game football schedule for the 2021 season was unveiled Thursday by the Atlantic Coast Conference.
The Panthers will host seven games at Heinz Field, including four pivotal ACC contests.
Pitt will host three foes that finished last season among the nation’s Top 25 teams: College Football Playoff participant Clemson (Oct. 23), Miami (Oct. 30) and North Carolina. The Tar Heels will visit Heinz Field for a nationally televised Thursday night contest (Nov. 11).
The Panthers open the season on Sept. 4 against FBS independent Massachusetts. Pitt hosts additional nonconference opponents Western Michigan (Sept. 18) and New Hampshire (Sept. 25).
Pitt plays its road opener at Tennessee – under the new direction of former Central Florida coach Josh Heupel – on Sept. 11. The Panthers have not visited Knoxville since 1983.
The October slate includes consecutive Coastal Division road trips to Georgia Tech (Oct. 2) and Virginia Tech (Oct. 16).
November will be bookended by away contests at Duke (Nov. 6) and Syracuse (Nov. 27). Pitt entertains Virginia on Nov. 20.
