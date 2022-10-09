Pitt junior running back Israel Abanikanda was named the Walter Camp National Offensive Player of the Week for his historic performance in the Panthers’ 45-29 victory over Virginia Tech on Saturday.
Facing a top-25 rushing defense, Abanikanda went off for 320 yards and six touchdowns on 36 carries (8.9 avg.). His rushing yardage and rushing TDs are the most by an FBS player in a game this season.
Abanikanda broke Tony Dorsett’s school single-game rushing record of 303 yards set against Notre Dame in 1975. Additionally, Abanikanda tied the 112-year-old school record for rushing touchdowns in a game, set by Norman Budd against Ohio in 1910.
In ACC annals, Abanikanda tied the conference single-game rushing TDs mark held by North Carolina’s Kelvin Bryant (set against East Carolina in 1981). Abanikanda’s rushing yardage ranks fourth all-time among ACC backs.
Per ESPN Stats & Info, Abanikanda joins LaDanian Tomlinson and Rickey Williams as the only players from current Power Five programs to rush for 300 yards and score six rush TDs in a game over the past 25 seasons.
Abanikanda’s previous single-game rushing high was 177 yards set against Rhode Island on Sept. 24. His six touchdown runs against Virginia Tech totaled 179 yards (38, 17, 29, 5, 10 and 80 yards).
Abanikanda currently leads the country in total touchdowns (13), rushing touchdowns (12), total points (78) and all-purpose yards per game (186.17 avg.). He ranks second in total rushing yards (830) and scoring per game (13).
