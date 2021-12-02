PITTSBURGH – Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett has been named one of five finalists for the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award.
Voted on by the 130 Football Bowl Subdivision head coaches and sports information directors, the 2021 Walter Camp Award recipient will be announced on Dec. 9 during ESPN’s telecast of The Home Depot College Football Awards.
Pitt has a rich history with the Walter Camp Award, claiming three prior winners: running back Tony Dorsett (1976), defensive end Hugh Green (1980) and wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (2003).
The other finalists are Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, George nose tackle Jordan Davis, Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III.
Through 12 games, Pickett has completed 67.7% of his passes (314 of 464) for 4,066 yards, 40 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has totaled 44 TDs.
Pickett is just the third ACC quarterback to throw for 4,000 yards and 40 touchdowns, joining Florida State’s Jameis Winston (who did it during his 2013 Heisman Trophy season) and Clemson’s Deshaun Watson (2016). Pickett is the first ACC passer to post those numbers during the regular season.
Pickett owns lofty national rankings in no fewer than nine NCAA statistical categories: passing touchdowns (second, 40), total points responsible for (third, 264), points responsible for per game (fourth, 22 avg.), total offense (fourth, 357.2 yards/game), total passing yards (fifth, 4,066), passing yards per game (sixth, 338.8 avg.), completions per game (sixth, 26.17 avg.), passing efficiency (eighth, 166.7 rating) and completion percentage (19th, 67.7%).
Pickett enters the postseason already standing alone as Pitt’s all-time career leader in passing yards, pass completions, total offense and touchdown responsibility. He shares the school record for career touchdown passes with Dan Marino, who threw 79 during his career from 1979-82.
Pickett is now a finalist for five national awards. In addition to Walter Camp, he is a finalist for the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award, Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, Maxwell Award and Senior CLASS Award.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.