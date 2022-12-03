Pittsburgh 3, Brigham Young 0: In Pittsburgh, the No. 2-seeded Panthers (29-3, 17-1 ACC) advanced to its third consecutive NCAA regional semifinal by sweeping the No. 7-seeded Cougars (25-21, 25-22, 25-18) on Saturday night at Petersen Events Center.
Courtney Buzzerio and Rachel Fairbanks each set program records in the victory with Buzzerio totaling 23 kills, the most in an NCAA Tournament match in the modern scoring era, and Fairbanks recording the first tournament triple-double in program history (28 assists, 13 digs and 10 kills).
The Panthers will play No. 3 seed Florida (25-5, 15-3 SEC) in a NCAA regional semifinal on Thursday in Madison, Wisconsin.
"I want to congratulate Brigham Young on another strong season," Pitt coach Dan Fisher said. "I have a lot of respect for Heather (Olmstead) and the way she runs her program. They play really hard and they're just a tough team. It's a shame we played in the second round. I feel like they could have advanced more, but I'm glad we did get the win against a tough team like that because it will prepare us for what's ahead. That was one of the most focused efforts I've seen from our team in a long time. My staff did a good job of putting together a good service plan, but these players really had to execute and they did. If you look at the dig line, that says a lot. Really proud of this team and excited to still be alive at this point in the season."
Buzzerio recorded 23 kills on .475 hitting. The Iowa transfer's .475 hitting is the highest by any Panther with 20-plus kills in an NCAA Tournament match in program history.
Fairbanks produced her second triple-double of the season, becoming the first Panther to achieve multiple triple-doubles in the same season since Carrie Norris in 2001.
The Panthers have won three consecutive NCAA Tournament second-round matches.
Pitt out-dug Brigham Young 58-42 in the match.
That Pitt defense allowed for Buzzerio and Fairbanks to get their kills in transition as the two combined for 24 kills on .561 hitting in transition.
Pitt's Valeria Vazquez Gomez led the way on defense, making 14 digs, her new career high for an NCAA Tournament match.
Pitt improves to 10-3 inside Petersen Events Center and 6-2 when playing NCAA Tournament matches in the venue.
The 2,814 fans in attendance on Saturday is the highest attendance for an NCAA Tournament match at the Petersen Events Center in program history.
The winner of Thursday's Pitt vs. Florida match will take on the victor of the No. 1 Wisconsin vs. No. 4 Penn State match.
Penn State 3, Central Florida 1: In State College, Zoe Weatherington provided the spark in the Nittany Lions' outstanding offensive night as the hosts hit .314 in a 3-1 (19-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-21) victory over the Knights in the second round on Saturday at Rec Hall.
The Nittany Lions, who entered as the fourth-seeded team in their region and the 11th-ranked team in the country, improved to 26-7 overall. They advance to the NCAA regional semifinal, where they will travel to Madison to take on Wisconsin on Thursday.
The path to victory wasn't easy for Penn State, which found itself trailing midway through the third and fourth sets. The Lions were down 14-10 in the third set and still trailed late at 22-21 before going on a 4-0 run. Weatherington and Katie Clark fueled the run. The two combined on a block to give the Lions a 23-22 lead. Weatherington followed with a kill, which set the stage for a solo block by Clark that gave her team a 2-1 lead in the match and had the Rec Hall crowd on its feet.
Penn State was behind 13-9 in the fourth set and didn't fight back to take the lead until Clark's kill put the Lions up 18-17. The score remained close before Allie Holland put the Lions up 24-21 with a kill. Gillian Grimes then sent the Lions to the next round, securing the victory with an ace.
The clutch ace by Grimes was the sixth of the night for Penn State. Maddy Bilinovic led the way with three, while Cassie Kuerschen and Holland added one apiece.
Weatherington hit .500 with 13 kills, capping a great opening weekend of the tournament. Through two matches, the right side hitter is averaging 3.14 kills/set while hitting .472.
Joining Weatherington with double-digit kills were Kashauna Williams with a team-high 15 and Clark with 10. Seleisa Elisaia did her part to set the group, finishing with 45 assists in addition to her eight digs and three blocks.
Penn State held a potent Central Florida offensive attack to .229 hitting. The Knights were hitting .319 for the season entering the match, including star player McKenna Melville at .315 while averaging an eye-popping 5.53 kills/set.
Melville was solid in the match with 20 kills, but Penn State did a nice job of slowing her down, holding her to .140 hitting. Melville finished her career with more than 2,500 kills.
Bilinovic played a key role in stopping the Knights with her team-high 13 digs. Kuerschen finished with eight, while Grimes chipped in with five. Clark led the way at the net with two solo blocks and four block assists. Holland added two blocks to her eight kills on .389 hitting.
Penn State won for the ninth time in 10 matches. The lone loss during that stretch came to its next opponent, Wisconsin, but that match went five sets at Rec Hall.
The Badgers, the No. 1 seed in the region and the third-ranked team in the nation, are 27-3 following their 20th-straight victory, a sweep over Texas Christian in the second round.
Penn State will compete in the NCAA regional semifinal for the 35th time. The Lions have competed in all 42 NCAA tournaments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.