PITTSBURGH – Pittsburgh will host Austin Peay in the 2020 season opener at Heinz Field on Sept. 12.
The Panthers announced the game on Tuesday. Austin Peay replaces Miami (Ohio) on Pitt’s schedule after the Mid-American Conference announced earlier this month it would postpone fall athletics.
The game will be the first meeting between the Governors – a member of the Football Championship Subdivision – and the Panthers. Austin Peay (11-4) reached the FCS quarterfinals last fall.
Pitt senior cornerback Damarri Mathis will miss the 2020 season due to a non-football related injury.
Mathis played in all 13 games last season, starting 10 contests at corner. He totaled 23 tackles, two TFLs, 11 pass breakups and two interceptions on the year. Mathis has played in 36 contests over the past three years, making 12 starts.
“We are certainly disappointed for Damarri,” Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said. “Fortunately, he still has a redshirt season available in addition to the eligibility relief the NCAA will provide this year.”
