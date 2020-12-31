PITTSBURGH – The Pitt-Notre Dame men’s basketball game scheduled for Saturday has been postponed due to a positive test within the Pitt program as well as additional contact tracing because of a positive test outside of the program.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we have determined it is in the program’s best interests to postpone Saturday’s game,” Pitt coach Jeff Capel said. “We are testing daily within the program and will thoroughly conduct contact tracing to identify anyone who is determined to be a close contact. The health and safety of everyone in the program remains our focus as we look to navigate this pandemic.”
Notre Dame will instead travel to face North Carolina at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Pitt's next scheduled game is against Florida State on Jan. 9. The Panthers' road game at Duke was postponed on Tuesday.
