PITTSBURGH – Former NFL player Tiquan Underwood has been named Pitt’s new wide receivers coach and pass game coordinator.
Underwood spent the past two seasons as wide receivers coach at Rutgers, where he was a record-setting pass catcher himself from 2005-08 before going on to an eight-year professional career.
“Tiquan is a tremendous addition to our program,” Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said. “First and foremost, he is just an outstanding person. Our staff really enjoyed getting to know him during the interview process and it was obvious he’ll be a great fit. Tiquan is an enthusiastic and knowledgeable coach who will help elevate everything we are looking to accomplish offensively. He’ll make an immediate connection with our players and help them be better on and off the field.”
“It is an honor to be named wide receivers coach and pass game coordinator at the University of Pittsburgh,” Underwood said. “I am grateful to Coach Narduzzi and our director of athletics, Heather Lyke, for the opportunity to join this outstanding program and university. Pitt is a special place with a great tradition. I look forward to helping this program pursue another ACC championship and national title while working with our tremendous student-athletes, coaches and staff. I can’t wait to get started and help build on the solid foundation that is already established here at Pitt.”
Brennan Marion, Pitt's 2021 wide receivers coach, left for Texas to be its wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator.
Joining a rebuilding effort on Greg Schiano’s Rutgers staff in 2020, Underwood helped the Scarlet Knights significantly raise their competitive level in the Big Ten. Under his tutelage, Bo Melton achieve the highest production of his career, compiling more than 100 receptions for 1,256 yards with 11 total touchdowns over the 2020-21 seasons. Melton is considered a viable prospect in this year’s NFL draft.
Prior to Rutgers, Underwood served as a quality control assistant with the Miami Dolphins (2019) and wide receivers coach at Lafayette College (2018). At Lafayette, he mentored all-Patriot League receiver Nick Pearson.
As a collegian, Underwood was a four-year letterman for the Scarlet Knights and captained the team as a senior. He finished his career ranking among the school’s most prolific receivers of all-time, totaling 132 receptions for 1,931 yards and 16 touchdowns. His 248-yard receiving game against Buffalo in 2007 remains a school record.
Underwood was a Big East first-team performer in 2007, when he amassed 1,100 yards on 65 catches (16.9 avg.) and caught seven touchdowns. His signature moment came in a 30-27 upset at No. 2 South Florida, the highest-rated opponent the Scarlet Knights have ever defeated. Underwood averaged 22.8 yards per catch – totaling five receptions for 114 yards – and scored two touchdowns, including a 69-yard bomb in the third quarter that gave Rutgers the lead for good.
Underwood’s career coincided with one of the most accomplished eras in Rutgers football history. He played in four bowl games (winning three) and was a member of arguably the greatest Scarlet Knights team ever – the 2006 squad that went 11-2 and finished with a No. 12 national ranking.
A 2009 seventh-round draft selection of Jacksonville, Underwood played with the Jaguars (2009-10), New England Patriots (2011) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2012-13) during his five-year NFL career. He then played three seasons in the Canadian Football League (CFL), including tenures with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Montreal Allouettes.
