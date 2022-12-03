PITTSBURGH – The Pitt men's soccer team delivered a dramatic 1-0 double-overtime victory over Portland in front of a capacity crowd at Ambrose Urbanic Field on Saturday afternoon to advance to the College Cup at WakeMed Sports Park in Cary, North Carolina, for the second time in the past three seasons.
The Panthers dominated play throughout the contest before securing the win with a Valentin Noel goal in the 104th minute.
Noel netted his 11th goal of the season by banging a header into the back of the net from just outside the penalty hash off a cross from Bertin Jacquesson. Lucas Rosa slid a thru ball to Jacquesson along the right wing and the junior forward took a touch toward the end line before finding his countryman in front of the cage for another scoring sequence from the French connection. The tandem has combined for 19 goals and eight assists on the season.
Pitt was on attack throughout the game, generating a commanding 32-8 advantage on shots, including an 11-2 in shots on goal. Pitt goalkeeper Joe van der Sar came away with two saves, including smothering a close attempt in the 70th minute en route to his eighth clean sheet of the season.
Pitt nearly grabbed the lead in the first 10-minute overtime stanza as Filip Mirkovic found Josh Luchini on the back post at the 98-minute mark, but the Portland keeper got a hand down just in time to smother the one-time attempt and keep the game scoreless. Rodrigo Almeida's header off a Mirkovic cross two minutes into the second overtime session drifted just wide of frame.
Pitt (12-4-5) came out strong dominating play in the opening minutes of play with five shots in the opening 10 minutes of play. In the third minute, Rosa had a strike from the top of the box, forcing a diving save by the Portland keeper. Pitt retained control and followed with cross and diving header by Jacquesson that slid just wide of frame. In the sixth minute, Jacquesson sent a driving cross into the box that was redirected on goal by Almeida that was blocked off the line by a Portland defender. Rosa added a right foot blast from just inside the box deflected over the cross bar by the Portland keeper in the ninth minute.
The Panthers completely controlled play in the opening 45 minutes with a 15-1 shot advantage and a 3-0 edge in corners. Pitt had possession for 63% of the opening half with 60% of its possession occurring on the offensive side of the field. Portland's keeper was credited with six saves in the opening half and the Pilots defense also cleared one shot off the line.
With Portland sitting on the ball and several stoppages in play by the center judge, the opening 25 minutes of play in the second half had little flow and consistency. Portland was given four yellow cards after halftime.
Pitt's second-half attack was thwarted by a couple attempts that found the left post as opposed to the back of the cage. In the 68th minute, Rosa dispossessed a Portland defender near the top of the box and fired a diving shot that slid past the Portland keeper and off the outside edge of the left post. Noel hit the same post in the 75th minute with a header off a Jacquesson cross after he beat a Portland defender on the end line.
The Panthers had a series of scoring opportunities at the end of regulation with a corner in the 88th minute that resulted in a bobble and failed clear by the Pilots. A short time later, Mirkovic drove the corner of the box from the left and ripped a shot past the keeper, but just wide ridge of the cage. The Panthers countered a Portland corner in the final minute and nearly came up with a dramatic tally in the closing seconds of the half. Noel gathered a header over the Portland defense on the left edge of the box and pushed a shot towards frame, where the Portland keeper had to make a diving stab with his left hand to send the game into extra time.
Pitt coach Jay Vidovich improved to 5-1 in NCAA Tournament quarterfinal matchups, including a 2-1 mark at Pitt. With the win, Pitt improves to 10-2-1 all-time in NCAA Tournament matches, including a 2-1 mark in Elite Eight matches.
Pitt is now 10-0-1 this season when scoring the first goal of the match. The Panthers improve to 32-4-5 at home since 2019, including a 8-1-4 mark at Ambrose Urbanic Field this year.
With his goal, Noel now has 83 career points and is just one point shy of tying Eric Prex and Joe Luxbacher for the all-time scoring record at Pitt.
With his assist, Jacquesson moved into sole possession of second place on the all-time assist charts (23).
With his clean sheet, van der Sar has eight on the season ,which are fourth-most in a single season in program history. With the win in goal, van der Sar is now tied for fifth in program history in wins in a season (12).
Senior captain Jackson Walti played in his school record 100th career game Saturday in front of the home fans.
The Panthers will play Indiana on Friday night at either 6 or 8:30 p.m. Indiana defeated Pitt 1-0 in a 2020 College Cup semifinal.
