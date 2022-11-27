LEXINGTON, Ky. – The magical run for Pitt men’s soccer team (11-4-5) continues as the Panthers knocked off previously unbeaten and No. 1 overall seed Kentucky 2-1 on Sunday night in the third Round of the NCAA Tournament.
With the win, Pitt advances to its third straight NCAA quarterfinal match next weekend. The Panthers will host Portland. Time and date will be announced.
After Henrique Gallina was assessed a questionable red card in the 79th minute, the Panthers continued to press on looking for the game-winning goal and in the 87th minute, Bertin Jacquesson answered that call for Pitt. The junior found some space outside the top of the box and ripped a shot past the diving keeper into the upper left corner of the net to give the Panthers the 2-1 lead. Josh Luchini picked up the assist on Jacquesson’s game-winning goal as the Panthers defense held tough and preserved the win.
The first half was tightly contested by both sides as the Wildcats earned the slim 5-4 edge in shots while the Panthers had two on goal to just one by Kentucky as the game was scoreless through 45 minutes.
The Wildcats opened the scoring in the 52nd minute as Casper Grening buried a cross into the lower right corner of the Pitt goal.
Pitt came roaring back just over a minute later as Jackson Gilman headed a shot that was punched, but not controlled by the Kentucky keeper. Valentin Noel was right there to volley the loose ball into the back of the net to tie the game at 1.
The Panthers started pressing for the go-ahead goal as Jacquesson had a great chance in the 67th minute, but his hard low shot just missed the left corner. Two minutes later, Jacquesson had another chance go just wide.
After Jacquesson netted the eventual game-winner in the 87th minute, the Panthers defense secured the win as they wouldn’t allow the Wildcats to break through for the equalizer.
For the match, Kentucky held the 11-9 edge in shots, but the Panthers had the 5-2 lead in shots on goal. Pitt held the 4-2 lead in corner kicks and 8-5 edge in fouls in the match.
The win over the No. 1 Wildcats marks the first over the top seed for Pitt since 2019 when they downed Virginia.
With his second-half goal, Noel now has 34 career goals, which ranks second in program history. He also has 81 career points, which is third in program history, just three point shy of the school record. With his game-winning goal, Jacquesson moves into seventh place in program history with 60 career points. Joe van der Sar finished off his night with one save as he secured his 11th win of the season. The 11 wins are tied for sixth-most in program history. Luchini collected his fourth assist of the season on Jacquesson’s game-winner.
