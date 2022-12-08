With a trip to the 2022 national championship match on the line, the Pitt men’s soccer team will take on No. 13 Indiana at 8:30 p.m. Friday night in the 2022 College Cup semifinal at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina.
Friday night’s contest will air live on ESPNU.
The Panthers continued their run in the 2022 NCAA championships Saturday afternoon on their home turf as Valentin Noel headed home the game-winning goal in the 104th minute to give Pitt the 1-0 quarterfinal win over Portland.
Pitt is now 12-4-5 overall on the year as it heads to its second College Cup in three years. Friday night’s game against Indiana is a rematch of the 2020 College Cup semifinal, a game the Hoosiers won 1-0 thanks to a goal in the 78th minute.
Indiana (13-4-6) collected NCAA tournament wins over St. Louis, Marshall and North Carolina-Greensboro to advance to its 22nd College Cup in program history.
The dynamic French duo of Valentin Noel and Bertin Jacquesson have been on fire for the Panthers during their tournament run as they have combined for seven goals, two assists and 16 points across four NCAA championship wins. Noel has four goals in the past three matches, including the game-winner in the home victory over Portland Saturday as Jacquesson collected the primary assist on his 11th of the season.
This meeting marks the third between the two programs all-time with the Hoosiers owning the 2-0 series lead against Pitt. The first meeting between the two teams was in 2019, a match Indiana won 3-2 in double overtime at home.
Pitt coach Jay Vidovich is 1-3-0 all-time against Indiana. His lone victory against the Hoosiers came in 2015 as his Wake Forest team downed Indiana 1-0 to advance to the Elite Eight.
The Hoosiers enter Friday night’s match with a 3-1-4 Big Ten mark. They have collected three wins in a row after falling to Rutgers in the Big Ten championship match.
Fifth-year forward Ryan Wittenbrink is leading the Hosiers offensive attack as he has nine goals, nine assists and 27 points to go along with a team-high 54 shots on the year. He also ranks fifth in the NCAA with five game-winning goals on the year.
Tommy Mihalic ranks second on the squad with six goals, two assists and 14 points while Herbert Endeley has three goals, five assists and 11 points in 22 matches. Endeley netted the game-winner against Pitt in the 2020 College Cup semifinal.
In goal, JT Harms has earned eight straight starts while starting a total of 15 on the season. He owns a 8-3-4 overall record to go along with a .709 save percentage, 1.04 goals against average and five shutouts. Helms has made six saves in three NCAA tournament matches.
Although the matchup is similar, Pitt has a completely new squad as only five current players were on the 2020 roster that played against Indiana in the College Cup. Twenty-three players from that squad are no longer with the Pitt program, six of which are playing soccer professionally.
The five current players who played Indiana last time are Noel, Jacquesson, Rodrigo Almeida, Filip Mirkovic and Jackson Walti.
Noel, Jacquesson, Mirkovic and Walti all started the match, combining for six of the Panthers’ 14 shots in the loss.
This marks the fourth straight season and fourth time overall the Panthers have earn a bid in the NCAA tournament.
The Panthers have now won at least one tournament game in all four seasons they have earned a bid. Pitt has advanced to the Elite Eight in three straight seasons while earning a bid to the College Cup in two of the past three seasons. Pitt currently owns a 10-2-1 record in NCAA tournament games all-time.
Pitt has outscored its opponents 33-12 in NCAA tournament matches. The Panthers have also secured six clean sheets in their 13 NCAA tournament matches all-time.
The Panthers placed a pair of student-athletes on the all-South Region first team, marking the third straight year Pitt had multiple first-team honorees. Noel earned the recognition for the third straight season, while Mirkovic earned his first all-region honor of his career. The Panthers have now had 18 all-region honorees, including 14 under the watchful eye of Vidovich.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.