PITTSBURGH – The University of Pittsburgh men’s basketball team will head to Brooklyn to compete in the NIT Season Tip-Off Nov. 22 and 24 at the Barclays Center.
The Panthers, who went 24-12 and advanced to the 2023 NCAA Tournament second round, will be joined in the event by Baylor, Florida and Oregon State. Matchups will be announced at a later date.
Pitt returns a pair of starters – Blake Hinson and Federiko Federiko – from this past season’s NCAA Tournament team. Hinson, one of two players in the NCAA to average 15-plus points and six or more rebounds with 95 or more 3-pointers, earned ACC second-team accolades in 2022-23. Federiko averaged 6.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game, while shooting a team-high 66.7% from the field.
The Panthers also return twins Guillermo Diaz Graham (3.5 ppg, 3.2 rpg) and Jorge Diaz Graham (2.9 ppg, 2.2 rpg) as well as two-year starter William Jeffress, who missed the 2022-23 season with a foot injury.
Pitt’s incoming class includes productive transfers Ishmael Leggett (16.4 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 2.4 apg in 2022-23) and Zack Austin (14.1 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 2.1 bpg, 62 3-point%) along with a trio of highly touted high school prospects – Marlon Barnes, Jr., Carlton Carrington and Jaland Lowe.
2022 recruit Dior Johnson also returns after missing the 2022-23 season. Pitt has two open scholarships remaining and continues to be active in the recruiting process.
The NIT Season Tip-Off has been played in New York City since 1985. This fall marks the seventh time the tournament will be held at Barclays Center.
