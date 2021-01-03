St Francis Pittsburgh Basketball

St. Francis' Ronell Giles Jr. (4) swipes at the ball as Pittsburgh's Xavier Johnson brings it upcourt during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

 Keith Srakocic

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Sunday that the Pitt men's basketball team will travel to Syracuse for a conference contest at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Syracuse was originally scheduled to host Florida State Wednesday, but the game was postponed following positive COVID-19 results in the Seminole program.

Pitt has not played since Dec. 22 as contests against Duke (Tuesday) and Notre Dame (Saturday) were postponed due to COVID-19 protocols following a positive test in the Panther program.

The Panthers were originally scheduled to play at Syracuse on Saturday, Feb. 13.

