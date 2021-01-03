GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Sunday that the Pitt men's basketball team will travel to Syracuse for a conference contest at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Syracuse was originally scheduled to host Florida State Wednesday, but the game was postponed following positive COVID-19 results in the Seminole program.
Pitt has not played since Dec. 22 as contests against Duke (Tuesday) and Notre Dame (Saturday) were postponed due to COVID-19 protocols following a positive test in the Panther program.
The Panthers were originally scheduled to play at Syracuse on Saturday, Feb. 13.
