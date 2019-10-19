Pitt basketball received welcome news on Friday when four-star recruit John Hugley IV announced his verbal commitment to the Panthers from Brush High School outside of Cleveland.
The 6-foot-8, 240-pound center becomes the third member of Pitt’s 2020 class, joining 6-10 center Max Amadasun from the Bronx, who committed earlier in the week and 6-7 forward Noah Collier from Norristown, who committed in late September.
Hugley is ranked as the 95th best prospect nationally by Rivals.com. Along with Amadasun, Hugley should help Pitt’s front court which is in need of a dominant big man.
It’s a big recruiting haul for second-year coach Jeff Capel. Hugley is the second top-150 recruit to commit to Pitt under Capel, the other being sophomore guard Trey McGowens.
With the addition of Hugley, Pitt’s 2020 class is now ranked No. 24 by Rivals.com and No. 38 by 247sports.com.
A video was played at Brush High School announcing Hugley’s commitment, before he stood up and unzipped his jacket, revealing a Pitt t-shirt underneath.
The video, later posted to Hugley’s Twitter account, featured clips of him playing and working out as he provided a voiceover, reading the following statement:
“When I started playing basketball at the age of 6, I knew that I wanted to play in the NBA. I spent countless hours in the gym working hard towards my dreams of becoming a pro. Not every day was a good day, but I knew if I kept working hard I would overcome my fears of disappointing my family. My college decision is the next step of achieving my dreams.
“Coming from Cleveland, Ohio, not many people make it. I made it here by working hard and surrounding myself with a close group of people who believed in me. I faced a lot of adversity on the way to this decision, including having a single mom and many people who doubted me. Through hard work and dedication, I was able to overcome any obstacle God threw at me. I would like to thank God, my family, my coaches, and my teammates. Without these people, I wouldn’t be here today. With that being said, I would like to announce that I am continuing my education and basketball career at the University of Pittsburgh.”
Shortly after the announcement was made, Capel expressed his pleasure with the commitment by tweeting a gif featuring rapper Ice Cube and the words “I got to say it was a good day.”
Hugley had offers from 29 schools, including Florida State, Iowa, Florida, and North Carolina State.
Now that Hugley is locked down, Pitt’s coaching staff will turn its attention towards securing more commitments for the 2020 class.
Targets for Pitt include several other four-star players including guard R.J. Davis out of New York; small forward Earl Timberlake from Maryland; center Clifford Omoruyi of New Jersey; and small forward Josh Hall out of North Carolina.
