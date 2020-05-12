PITTSBURGH – Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi announced the official signing of graduate transfer offensive lineman Keldrick Wilson.
The 6-foot-5, 300-pound Wilson will join the Panthers with one season of immediate eligibility remaining. He played the past four seasons at Hampton University and was a starting offensive tackle for the Pirates in 2019.
“Keldrick was a prospect we focused on from the moment he entered the portal,” Narduzzi said. “He is a big and athletic lineman who we expect to immediately compete at offensive tackle. Keldrick has a great personality and is so likable. He will fit in with our team right away and that’s so important for transfers. Our staff can’t wait to coach him.”
A native of Mount Ulla, North Carolina, Wilson is coming off the most productive campaign of his collegiate career. He started 11 games for Hampton last season, one year removed from missing all of 2018 due to injury.
Wilson joins a Pitt offensive line unit that returns four starters and six lettermen. The Panthers are working to fill the right tackle position vacated by the departed Nolan Ulizio, who started all 13 games last season.
