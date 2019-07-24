PITTSBURGH – Pitt junior placekicker Alex Kessman was named to the Lou Groza Award watch list on Wednesday, earning recognition as a contender to be named college football’s top kicker in 2019.
Already the premier long-range kicker in Pitt history, there is no denying that Kessman, who booted four field goals of 50-plus yards last season and holds the Pitt school record with six successful career kicks beyond 50 yards, owns one of the strongest legs in the nation.
Entering his third season as Pitt’s starting placekicker, Kessman is also on pace to become one of the Panthers’ most prolific scorers ever.
Through his redshirt sophomore season, Kessman owns 146 career points thanks to 24 converted field goals and 74 extra points made.
The Clarkston, Mich., native was a third-team all-ACC selection last season.
Kessman’s outstanding performance in 2018 saw him make all eight of his placements in Pitt’s 44-37 overtime victory over Syracuse on Oct. 7. In that game, Kessman booted field goals of 54 and 55 yards early on before converting a clutch 45-yarder in the final seconds to force overtime. His 55-yard field goal was the longest – pro or college – in the history of Heinz Field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.