PITTSBURGH – Pitt senior placekicker Alex Kessman has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Specialist of the Week for his performance in the Panthers’ season-ending 34-20 victory at Georgia Tech.
Kessman, a semifinalist for the prestigious Lou Groza Award, converted each of his six placements (four field goals and two extra points) in the win. He accounted for 14 total points against the Yellow Jackets, giving him a team-high 100 for the season and 341 for his career.
With his performance at Georgia Tech, Kessman claimed third place on Pitt’s all-time scoring list, eclipsing running back James Conner (338 from 2013-16).
