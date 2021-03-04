The Pitt-Johnstown women’s softball team returns 14 position players and its top three starting pitchers as the Mountain Cats open the 2021 season.
Coach Niki Cognigni-Pecora’s team will play a nonconference doubleheader at Fairmont State on Friday.
Picked to finish sixth in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference realigned, nine-team Western Division, Pitt-Johnstown was 5-5 when the 2020 season was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic a year ago. The Mountain Cats had a program-best 19-win season in 2019.
Pitt-Johnstown is led by a pair of 2019 All-PSAC Central Division selections. Senior first baseman Kristie Radvan (.330 batting average) earned first-team PSAC Central honors, while senior outfielder/designated player Jade Stubblefield (.407 batting average, .628 slugging percentage) was an at-large selection.
Senior second baseman Ali Belgiovane (.257) and senior third baseman Bree Ginther (.236), along with redshirt junior shortstop Olivia Porter (.289), are back in the Mountain Cats’ starting infield, while Taylor Mendicino (.219) and Sydney Flinn (.229) return in the outfield.
Pitt-Johnstown also returns both of its starting catchers in senior Stacey Walling (.258) and junior Carly Santillo (.204).
Coach Cognigni-Pecora will rely on experienced starting pitching to get the job done in the circle. Senior Kristen Coffay made 17 starts and appeared in 18 games in 2019 and posted an 8-9 record with a 2.70 ERA.
Coffay struck out a team-best 61 in 114 innings. Junior Alyssa Hileman (14 appearances, eight starts) was 6-4 and paced the Mountain Cats with a 2.33 ERA and fanned in 60 innings, while redshirt junior Ashley Pagliei (15 appearances, 11 starts) went 4-5 with a 4.93 ERA in 61 innings. Pagliei struck out 19.
Pitt-Johnstown also brought in four talented freshmen who could make an impact in 2021. They are Ailah Charles (3B/C), Kayla Miehl (1B/RHP), Tori Radvan (INF/RHP), and Julie Shinavski (RHP/OF).
Under the new format that takes place this season in PSAC softball, the league is split into two divisions, the East and the West. No. 23 West Chester earned the top spot in the East, while Gannon is the favorite in the Western Division.
The East consists of Bloomsburg, East Stroudsburg, Kutztown, Lock Haven, Mansfield, Millersville, Shepherd, Shippensburg and West Chester.
The West is made up of California (Pa.), Clarion, Edinboro, Gannon, Indiana (Pa.), Mercyhurst, Pitt-Johnstown, Seton Hill University and Slippery Rock.
