The Elijah Sechler Basketball Camp will take place from July 19-23 at East Hills Recreation Center.
Sechler is a rising freshman guard at Pitt-Johnstown. He led Berlin Brothersvalley to the 2021 PIAA Class 1A championship game. Sechler was voted Class 1A Player of the Year and named to the all-state first team twice.
The camp will run from 8:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. each day. Cost is $120 and is limited to 40 participants.
The camp is aimed for players that want to improve their game and compete at a high level. Sessions will focus on skill development and how to use those kills in a live game situation.
For more questions or to reserve a spot, email Tanner Prosser at tprosser@bbsd.com or text 412-443-9166.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.