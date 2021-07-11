Elijah Sechler, Kegan Hertz

Berlin Brothersvalley’s Elijah Sechler, left, tries sending a pass around Nativity BVM’s Kegan Hertz during the PIAA Class A state championship game in Hershey, PA., Thursday, Mar.25, 2021.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

The Elijah Sechler Basketball Camp will take place from July 19-23 at East Hills Recreation Center.

Sechler is a rising freshman guard at Pitt-Johnstown. He led Berlin Brothersvalley to the 2021 PIAA Class 1A championship game. Sechler was voted Class 1A Player of the Year and named to the all-state first team twice.

The camp will run from 8:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. each day. Cost is $120 and is limited to 40 participants.

The camp is aimed for players that want to improve their game and compete at a high level. Sessions will focus on skill development and how to use those kills in a live game situation.

For more questions or to reserve a spot, email Tanner Prosser at tprosser@bbsd.com or text 412-443-9166.

