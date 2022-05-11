Pitt-Johnstown fifth-year senior shortstop Olivia Porter was named to the first team and senior outfielder Taylor Mendicino earned a spot on the second team when the 2022 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) West Division softball squads were released on Wednesday.
Porter was a four-year starter who started all 39 games in 2022. Porter led Pitt-Johnstown in at-bats (138), hits (45) and runs (24), while her 55 total bases ranked second on the team, and her .326 batting average (45-for-138) was third.
Mendicino started 37 of the Mountain Cats' 39 games this season and paced Pitt-Johnstown in doubles (9), total bases (61), slugging percentage (.504), on-base percentage (.374) and fielding percentage (.988). Mendicino's 121 at-bats, .331 batting average, 40 hits, 22 runs and four home runs all ranked second on the team.
The 2022 PSAC Athlete of the Year honorees are Seton Hill's Jenna Osikowicz in the West Division and Shippensburg's Hannah Marsteller in the East Division.
California's Caleigh Rister was named PSAC Western Pitcher of the Year and Kutztown's Bridget Bailey was the PSAC East Pitcher of the Year.
Rister and Shippensburg's Katelyn Minney were named the Freshmen of the Year in their respective divisions, while Mercyhurst's Leanne Baker and Kutztown's Judy Lawes were selected as the Coach of the Year in each division.
