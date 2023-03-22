Eight Pitt-Johnstown wrestlers were selected to all-Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference teams and Pat Pecora earned his third straight PSAC coach of the year award when the league office released this year’s honorees on Wednesday.
NCAA Super Region I champions Trevon Grey (125 pounds), Jacob Ealy (149) and Nate Smith (157) were named to the first team, while two-time national qualifier Caleb Morris (141), three-time All-American and 2023 Super Region I champion Brock Biddle (174) and 2023 national qualifier Isaiah Vance (285) earned spots on the second team. Alex Weber (184) and 2023 national qualifier Dakoda Rodgers (197) were named to the third team.
Pecora led his Mountain Cats to a 15-0 dual meet record, including a perfect 7-0 in PSAC matches.
Pitt-Johnstown claimed its 25th NCAA regional title and its seventh consecutive PSAC championship.
Eight of his Mountain Cats qualified for the Division II national tournament, including four who won regional crowns and two others who came away with All-American honors.
Along with the PSAC honor, Pecora was selected the NWCA regional coach of the year for the 21st time in his 47-year career at Pitt-Johnstown. Pecora holds college wrestling’s all-time wins mark with 646.
Gray, a redshirt freshman, went 22-6 overall and 14-1 in dual meets on his way to winning his first NCAA regional championship.
Ealy was 29-2 overall and 15-0 in dual meets. He placed fifth at the national tournament to become a three-time NCAA All-American, while Smith became a two-time All-American by placing fifth at the national tournament. He was 23-6 overall and 15-0 in dual meets.
Morris, a two-time national qualifier, was 19-7 overall and 10-1 in dual meets. Biddle, a five-time NCAA national qualifier and three-time All-American, went 24-8 and became the Mountain Cats’ 26th wrestler to reach 100 career victories. Rodgers, a third-place finisher at the regional, qualified for his first NCAA national tournament. He was 23-10 overall and 13-3 in dual meets.
Weber was 13-5 overall, 9-2 in dual meets, and finished sixth at the regional tournament after having to injury default. Vance, the Super Region I runner-up at 285, advanced to his first national tournament. Vance was 20-4 overall and 10-1 in dual meets. His 14 wins by fall led the Mountain Cats.
