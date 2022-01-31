Basketball
Pitt-Johnstown’s Mulbah named PSAC West Athlete of the Week
Only a few days after receiving national recognition on ESPN for his behind-the-back layup against rival Indiana (Pa.), Pitt-Johnstown junior guard Fred Mulbah earned the PSAC West Division men's basketball athlete of the week on Monday after averaging 18.7 points, 6.3 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 2.7 steals in three Mountain Cats games last week.
Mulbah, who shot 22 of 43 from the floor and 12-for-16 from the free-throw line for the week, posted game highs of 22 points and six steals, along with seven assists and one block in last Monday's 70-68 victory over then sixth-ranked Indiana in the Sports Center.
Mulbah made an athletic, behind-the-back layup against the Crimson Hawks to garner attention as ESPN College GameDay's layup of the week.
On Wednesday, Mulbah added a team-high 17 points, four assists and a pair of rebounds in a loss at Mercyhurst, before closing out the week with 17 points, three rebounds and a game-high eight assists in Saturday's 81-79 home win over Gannon.
College Women
Guard Clapper shares PSAC West honor
Pitt-Johnstown sophomore guard Makalyn Clapper shared the PSAC West women's basketball athlete of the week honor after averaging 15.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.0 steals and 1.5 assists, including a late steal that helped preserve the Mountain Cats' three-point victory over then 17th-ranked Indiana last Monday.
Clapper, the Penn Cambria graduate who helped lead Pitt-Johnstown to wins over Indiana and 14th-ranked Gannon last week, shares this week's honor with Indiana's Rajah Fink.
In the win over the Crimson Hawks last Monday, Clapper scored 14 points on 5 of 9 shooting (2-for-2 3-pointers) and collected game highs of 10 rebounds and five steals. Her steal and free throw with four seconds remaining helped close out the 63-60 win over the Crimson Hawks.
Clapper followed that effort with 17 points on 7 of 10 shooting and 3 of 4 from behind the arc in Saturday's 72-53 win over then-No. 14 Gannon in the Sports Center. Clapper also grabbed four rebounds, dished out two assists and made three more steals.
