Pitt-Johnstown redshirt sophomore Caleb Morris was named Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Wrestler of the Week on Monday.
Morris, a West Virginia University transfer, pinned West Liberty's Marcus Jean-Baptiste in 6:19 on Thursday in the 141-pound bout. No. 21 Pitt-Johnstown defeated No. 5 West Liberty 23-14 on the road in the season opener.
Morris' pin broke a 14-all tie and put Pitt-Johnstown on top 20-14 with just one bout remaining.
