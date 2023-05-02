JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Pitt-Johnstown’s Kayla Miehl was named to the 2023 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) West Division first team as a designated player when the league office released this year’s honorees on Tuesday. The PSAC head coaches voted on this year’s all-conference teams.
Miehl, a native of Bethel Park, started 43 of Pitt-Johnstown’s 44 games and led the team in batting average (.386), runs (20), hits (49), RBIs (25), total bases (88), slugging percentage (.693) and on-base plus slugging percentage (1.141). Her 10 home runs set a Mountain Cat single-season record and paced the team. Miehl also finished second on the team in at-bats (127), tied for second in doubles (9) and third in base on balls (14).
Miehl currently ranks fifth in the PSAC in home runs per game (.23) and slugging percentage, sixth in home runs and eighth in batting average.
The 2023 PSAC athlete of the year honorees are Allison Dejidas (Mercyhurst) in the West Division and Hannah Marsteller (Shippensburg) in the Eastern Division.
Bishop McCort Catholic graduate Lauren Dellett (Seton Hill) was named PSAC West Division pitcher of the year and Paige Zigmund (East Stroudsburg) was the PSAC East pitcher of the year.
Delaney Patella (Indiana) and Katelyn Martell (Shippensburg) were named the freshmen of the year in their respective divisions, while Seton Hill’s Cassie Moore and West Chester’s Diane Lokey were selected as the coaches of the year in each division.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.