John Paul Kromka joined some exclusive company Tuesday night, becoming the 32nd member of Pitt-Johnstown’s 1,000-point club.
His short-range basket at the 14:44 mark of the opening half pushed him past the milestone.
The 6-foot-7 junior forward from Monroeville finished with a team-high 22 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Mountain Cats lost in a shootout to host Malone University, 102-84.
Guard Jaret Majestic scored a game-high 31 points and swingman Justin Miller added 23 to lead the Pioneers (4-2), who won their fourth consecutive game. Coach Bob Rukavina’s Mountain Cats dropped to 4-2 and had their two-game winning streak snapped.
Kromka entered the nonconference game at Osborne Hall with 997 points and increased his total career total to 1,019 after a 10-for-14 shooting performance. He also pulled down seven rebounds.
Guard Fred Mulbah added 19 points (9 of 13 shooting) and nine assists for the Mountain Cats, while guard Drew Magestro had 19 points (8 of 12 shooting) and six rebounds. Guard Ryan Smith added 10 points for the Mountain Cats, who shot 61.7% (37 of 60) from the floor and 41.2% (7 of 17) from 3-point range.
Majestic sank eight 3-pointers on 12 attempts and seven free throws for the Pioneers, who have won 10 straight at home. Miller and guard Bryce Butler (18 points) each hit 8 of 12 shots from the field as Malone shot 62.7% (37 of 59) from the floor and 50% (11 of 22) from 3-point range.
Malone opened up a 10-point lead at 62-52 early in the second half as Butler converted a layup at 15:29. Less than two minutes later, Pitt-Johnstown battled back with a 7-0 run capped by Smith’s 3-pointer to draw within three at 62-59.
But Pitt-Johnstown would not get any closer.
The Mountain Cats, led by Kromka’s 13 first-half points and Magestro’s 12, shot 71.4% (20 of 28) from the field in the opening 20 minutes and 50% (4 of 8) from 3-point range, yet still trailed 52-45 at the intermission.
Kromka missed his first two shots of the game before rebounding to make his final six. Magestro drilled all five of his shots, including two from behind the arc.
Majestic had 17 points for Malone in the opening half and Miller added 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.