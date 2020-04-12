Pitt-Johnstown sophomore John Paul Kromka, a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) West first-team choice and a two-time PSAC West Defensive Player of the Year, was selected to the 2019-20 PSAC Winter Top-10 Award List when this year’s recipients.
The PSAC Winter Top-10 award winners were chosen and voted on by the league’s sports information directors. The PSAC Top-10 Awards are designed to recognize student-athletes who excel in both the classroom and in athletic competition.
Initiated in the 1997-98 academic year, the Top 10 is given to five males and five females in each athletic season; fall, winter and spring.
This year’s other men awardees were Brent Benedict (Gannon swimming), Ralph Casper (West Chester indoor track and field, Nathan Davis (Seton Hill basketball) and Jason Goodman (Slippery Rock indoor track and field). The five women selected were Michaela Barnes (Edinboro basketball), Becca Cubbler (Bloomsburg swimming), Tiffany Lapotsky (East Stroudsburg basketball), Paige Mikesell (Indiana (Pa.) swimming) and Stefanie Parsons (Edinboro indoor track and field)
Kromka has a 3.92 overall GPA in engineering. He ended his sophomore season as the Mountain Cats’ leading scorer (15.2 ppg) and rebounder (8.3 rpg). He also led the team in field goal percentage (61.4%), free-throws made and attempted (104-139) and blocked shots (78).
Nationally, Kromka, a five-time PSAC West Defensive Player of the Week and a three-time PSAC West Athlete of the Week in 2019-20, ranked fifth in total blocks (78), eighth in blocks per game (2.52), 16th in field goal percentage (61.4%) and 40th in total rebounds (257).
Through two seasons at Pitt-Johnstown, Kromka has scored 918 points and pulled down 489 rebounds.
To be a candidate for the PSAC top 10 awards, a student-athlete must have achieved a minimum of a 3.5 cumulative grade point average and must be a starter or key reserve with legitimate athletic credentials for their respective team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.